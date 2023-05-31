Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,700 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 5.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.37% of Trane Technologies worth $917,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Shares of TT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,808. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

