Generation Investment Management LLP Has $12.88 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,870 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Freshworks worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 152,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 360,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,296 shares of company stock worth $8,382,294. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 964,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.