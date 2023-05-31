General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $54,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

GE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.68. 2,742,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,370. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

