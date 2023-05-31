General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is DRH Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 19.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GD traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $204.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,790. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

