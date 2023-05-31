Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 511.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Trading Down 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.