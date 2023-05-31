Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,001.0 days.

GBERF stock remained flat at $566.00 during trading on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $408.56 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.87.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

