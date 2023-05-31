Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Takes $5.33 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 5.5% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,322,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.