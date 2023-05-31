Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. Shopify makes up approximately 7.3% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 9,299,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,385,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

