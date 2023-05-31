Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 365 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 13,878,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,605. The company has a market cap of $512.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.