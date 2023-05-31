Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 2,498,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

