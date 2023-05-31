Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,514. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

