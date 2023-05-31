Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 189,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

