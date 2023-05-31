Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226,894 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,787,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 2,210,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

