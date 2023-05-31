Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $51,994,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AutoZone by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,365,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $85.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,369.35. 329,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,580.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,677.72.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

