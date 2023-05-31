Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 233,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,111. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.42.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

