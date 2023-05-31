Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.64 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

CTSH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 1,121,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,834. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

