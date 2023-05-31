Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,750. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

