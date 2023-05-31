Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 7,678 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,974. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.62.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

