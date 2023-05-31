Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Galapagos accounts for 5.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.59% of Galapagos worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 135,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,908. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

