Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 42,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

