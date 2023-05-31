Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Futu
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Futu Price Performance
FUTU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 1,951,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.