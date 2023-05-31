Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 1,951,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

