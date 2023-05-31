Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 336 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

LNG traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 299,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,221. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

