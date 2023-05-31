Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 740,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $37,337. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 62,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. Research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.