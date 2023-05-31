Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,159 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,662. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

