Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,159 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FELE stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,662. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
