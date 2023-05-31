Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Cut by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,860 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 2.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 45,807,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,100,211. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

