Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 222,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,744. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

