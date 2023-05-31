FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 81,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 49,977 shares.The stock last traded at $74.92 and had previously closed at $74.85.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

