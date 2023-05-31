FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 342,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 78,309 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $21.82.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $527.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4,332.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 490,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 479,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 129,712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 87,505 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

