FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 75,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 32,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 967,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,079,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $13,914,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

