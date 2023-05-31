flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 964,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 on Tuesday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

