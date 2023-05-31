First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.79.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 34.5 %

FRC opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $171.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $18,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.