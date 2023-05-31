First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,120. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $108.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $299,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

