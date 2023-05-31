Finepoint Capital LP Reduces Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Finepoint Capital LP cut its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up 5.3% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

