Finepoint Capital LP Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Finepoint Capital LP decreased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,454 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 5,914,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.