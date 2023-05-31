Finepoint Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Finepoint Capital LP lowered its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up 7.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 418,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 170,842 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Travere Therapeutics

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 875,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

