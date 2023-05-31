Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 77,040 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000. Fiserv comprises 1.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. 2,790,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.