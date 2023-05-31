Fei USD Price Tops $0.96 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Fei USD has a total market cap of $32.88 million and $338,031.95 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,193.41 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.51433924 with 34,280,186.85299793 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98508613 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $183,814.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

