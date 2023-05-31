Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $717.74. 4,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $683.15 and its 200 day moving average is $642.24. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $737.99.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.