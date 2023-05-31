Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Update

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 40,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. 11,689,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

