Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $67.50.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $93.20.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

