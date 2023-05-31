Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maximus, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maximus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Maximus Trading Up 0.1 %

MMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

MMS opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.