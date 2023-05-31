Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,477,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENZC remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Enzolytics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Enzolytics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzolytics (ENZC)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.