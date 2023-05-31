EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Down 9%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

