Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,147,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after purchasing an additional 245,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

