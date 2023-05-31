DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Lowered by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises 2.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 566,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

