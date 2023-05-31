Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Dowa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $32.11 on Monday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.
About Dowa
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.