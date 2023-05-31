Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Dover accounts for approximately 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.8 %

DOV traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,321. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

