Dollarama Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.17.

DOL opened at C$82.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dollarama has a one year low of C$68.90 and a one year high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

