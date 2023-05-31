Diversified LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 539,559 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

