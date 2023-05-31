Diversified LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,996. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

